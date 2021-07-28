The identities of the victims weren’t released pending DNA identification. Nobody on the ground was injured.
The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The plane burst into flames, but the fire was quickly doused.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.