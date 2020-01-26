The shooting happened shortly after midnight following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking restaurant in Salisbury.
The state Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation. No arrests were announced.
The Salisbury Police Department said on its Facebook page that it is seeking cellphone video footage or photos from people who were present when the shooting occurred.
