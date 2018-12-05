NEWARK, Del. — Police in Delaware say seven people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a bus.

Delaware State Police said in a statement that a DART bus and another vehicle collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Chestnut Hill Road in Newark.

Police say seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals, including one person who was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

