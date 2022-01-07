Police said it wasn’t clear why the 53-year-old Seaford man driving the Nissan crossed the double yellow line. He was flown to an area hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.
A 14-year-old Seaford girl traveling in the Kia and her 7-year-old brother were properly restrained, but police said they were pronounced dead on the scene due to their injuries in the collision. Their mother, who was driving, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.