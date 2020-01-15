Ware instructed a bank teller to put money inside of a bag, and at some point fired a shot from his gun, police said. He then left the bank and fled in a truck, firing a single shot into the driver’s window of an occupied car as he drove past. No one was injured.

He was stopped about a mile away from the bank and arrested. Police did not say how much money was taken.

Ware, of Greenville, was charged with bank robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and discharging a firearm. He was being held on $40,000 bond. It was unknown if he had an attorney.