The officer and staffers broke up the initial fight but the group broke into four groups and continued fighting throughout the hallways, police said. Officers responded to the school and helped take nine students into custody. One student had lacerations to the face after the fight, police said. One 17-year-old girl from Bear had a stun gun, police said.
Seven students were issued criminal summons for disorderly conduct. One 17-year-old girl was charged with rioting, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument and menacing. Another 17-year-old girl was charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. They were released on $2,200 unsecured bond.