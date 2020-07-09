Witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody.
The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. Four other people were killed over the weekend, prompting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency and deploy up to 1,000 National Guard troops.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.