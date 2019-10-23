The office found Chavez showed a “reckless disregard for human life” as he fired 31 times at Calvin Cross with a high-powered rifle. Two other officers fired 14 times at the 19-year-old.

The officers reported Cross shot at them. However, records show the only gun found at the scene was so clogged with grime it could not fire.

Chavez and the others were initially cleared of wrongdoing in 2013.

