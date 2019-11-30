The airman came out of the home with a rifle and repeatedly pointed it at the officers. Standridge says a SWAT supervisor shot the airman as he appeared to take aim.

Standridge says the airman then crawled into some bushes and then shot himself. He says the airman had “despondency issues” because he was being investigated for drunk driving.

The police, Texas Rangers and Air Force are investigating.

Standridge did not name the officer or airman.

