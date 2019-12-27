Yoh’s improvement is a reminder of “God’s almighty power,” the police statement said.

The officer was shot on Dec. 12 while answering a call in the southeast Alabama town and remains hospitalized. A suspected identified as Bradley Cutchens, 23, was shot to death by officers.

Yoh was shot six times, authorities said, and three shots hit him in the head. Doctors removed at least one bullet from his head in an operation before Christmas.

Ozark, home of the Army’s Fort Rucker helicopter training base, is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Montgomery.

