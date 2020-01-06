The officers approached the apartment and the man began moving toward them while brandishing the knife, the statement said. Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s identity, pending notification of his next of kin.
At the request of the Milford Police Department, the investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Delaware State Police homicide unit.
