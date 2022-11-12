Police: Armed suspect shot after man, woman found slain

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in Ohio shot and killed an armed suspect after finding a man and woman shot to death in a Toledo home, authorities said.
Detectives later found an armed suspect in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims at Weiler Homes about five miles away in east Toledo. Police said that despite de-escalation efforts, the man emerged holding the weapon, and officers eventually shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.
The Toledo Blade reports that the county coroner’s office on Friday identified the man and woman killed as Brent Roscoe and Malinda Moore. The name of the man shot and killed by police wasn’t immediately released. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as is standard practice.