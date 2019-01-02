This booking photograph released Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, by the Portsmouth Police Department shows Aaron Marconi, arrested on New Year’s Eve after authorities said he crashed into multiple cars and into a restaurant in Portsmouth, N.H. Police said Marconi was held at gunpoint by an Uber driver acting as a good Samaritan until officers arrived moments later. (Portsmouth Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a man who crashed into cars and a restaurant was held at gunpoint by an Uber driver until officers arrived moments later.

Police said 50-year-old Aaron Marconi was charged with drug possession, drunken driving, threatening and misconduct on New Year’s Eve. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police said shortly before the start of Portsmouth’s First Night festivities, Marconi’s truck struck cars, a sign and the restaurant. They said Marconi threatened to kill and back into a driver who tried to block him. The Portsmouth Herald reports the Uber driver saw and heard Marconi, approached with his gun, and told him to stop.

Officers initially seized the gun. They later determined the driver was legally carrying it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.