“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a press conference Sunday.
The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday. Investigators say they have recovered a firearm.
The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday, police said.
