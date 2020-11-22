“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a press conference Sunday.
The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday
The teen, who is a Milwaukee resident, was arrested Saturday evening, police said. Authorities recovered a firearm during the arrest, but they did not clarify the teen’s role in the shooting. Police said they made several other arrests. Weber said police aren’t releasing photos of the suspect to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday, police said.
