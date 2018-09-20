A Los Angeles police offIcer stands guard while police search for a shooting suspect at a Jack in the Box restaurant after a shooting in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Los Angeles police say a shooting near a charter high school wounded a male teenage student and a female school employee. Sgt. Barry Montgomery says he cannot immediately say whether the victims were targeted in the shooting Thursday at a Jack in the Box restaurant across the street from the school. A Fire Department spokesperson said both victims have extremity wounds and were transported to a hospital in stable condition. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Police arrested two men and recovered a gun Thursday after a student and a school employee were wounded in a lunch-hour shooting at a fast-food restaurant across the street from a Los Angeles charter school, authorities said.

One suspect was located shortly after police arrived, and the other was found hours later following a search of the Van Nuys neighborhood, police Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

The names of the men were not released, but police said both are between 18 and 20 years old.

It was unclear if the victims — a teenage male student and a female school employee — had been targeted.

Both suffered extremity wounds and were in stable condition when they were taken away by ambulances, Fire Department Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond said.

The victims were sitting up in gurneys when they were taken away.

CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts was locked down because of the proximity of the gunfire.

Anxious parents gathered nearby and were kept back during the search for the suspects. Officers told them everyone in the school was fine. Students could be seen in windows taking photographs of the scene with cellphones.

Montgomery said information on the incident was preliminary but “we will get to the bottom of it.”

Pressed on the circumstances, he said, “I cannot answer the question as to whether they were targeted.”

The school is located in buildings in a business district of the San Fernando Valley about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

