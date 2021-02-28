Police said the man in the Yukon, which burst into flames after the collision, was located at a nearby hospital and arrested. The drivers of the pickup and and the Equinox were arrested on scene. The extent of any injuries from the crash were not noted in the release.
Police said Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, of Racine, was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Christopher Sanchez, 33, of Racine, was charged with first offense OWI. Herber Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, was charged with third offense OWI.
