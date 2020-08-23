One person was charged with possession of a weapon at a protest, when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun, authorities said.

Officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer about 11 p.m., police said. Three more people were arrested on charges of assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders, they said.

The demonstrators’ chants included “No RNC in CLT” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Demonstrators were repeatedly observed placing objects such as business signs, garbage cans, e-scooters and traffic cones in the roadway to impede traffic, police said.

Police also made several arrests Friday night, after about 60 demonstrators marched throughout uptown Charlotte.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

Firefighter injured in warehouse blaze

Several hundred firefighters battled a huge fire at a large warehouse in north Philadelphia early Sunday, and one firefighter was reported injured.

Officials said the fire broke out about 2 a.m. Sunday in the structure in the Nicetown/Tioga neighborhood. Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky and wafting smoke.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said about 300 fire and emergency workers and 60 vehicles were called to battle the blaze. A report on the injured firefighter’s condition was not immediately available.

Thiel said the blaze was brought under control shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Del. man charged with pulling gun at Planned Parenthood: A Delaware man was arrested after allegedly pulling a handgun on antiabortion protesters outside a Planned Parenthood facility, authorities said Saturday. Jerome Aniska, 31, of Wilmington was charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.