Officers made three traffic stops after the incident and found multiple assault-style rifles, handguns and body armor. Some of the guns were seized and one individual was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police did not immediately release the person’s name.
The Lee statue is one of the country’s most iconic monuments to the Confederacy. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered last week that it be taken down amid widespread civil unrest over the treatment of black men by police. A local judge has temporarily blocked its removal.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.