According to the center’s website, membership is open to people of all religions. It includes access to a fitness center, exercise classes, multiple pools and gymnasiums along with other facilities.
The Indianapolis Star reported that upset parents looking for their children at the center were directed to pick them up from a classroom.
Investigators believe the suspect had left the center and the surrounding area by mid-afternoon. Foley said both of the wounded men were in stable condition at a hospital.
Police did not immediately release further information about the wounded men or the suspected shooter.