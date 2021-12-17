Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.
Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in the city. Authorities have said the man is also being investigated in the disappearance of a woman in Southeast Washington. Officials have not said whether the man is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.