SOUTH BETHANY, Del. — Police in the southeast Delaware community of South Bethany say a body found in a canal is that of a woman who had been missing for two weeks.

South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins says the body of Linda Bravo was found Friday.

The 70-year-old Bravo was last seen June 13 in the small coastal town of Bethany Beach. Her vehicle was also found in the canal.

News outlets report Lovins said Bravo’s death has been ruled as an accidental drowning, but an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities, volunteers and others had been searching for Bravo. The FBI became involved in the search earlier this week.

