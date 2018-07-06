CLAYMONT, Del. — Police in Delaware say a 4-year-old boy pulled from a family pool on the Fourth of July has died.

New Castle County police were called to help find a missing child in Claymont on Wednesday. After a brief search, police say the child was found in the family’s swimming pool. The child was taken to a local hospital. Media outlets report that police confirmed Thursday that the child has died.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was rescued by a lifeguard from a pool near Christiana earlier on Wednesday. Police say he was in critical condition.

