PHILADELPHIA — Police have broken up an encampment outside a Philadelphia immigration office where dozens of protesters have taken over sidewalks to decry the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Thursday was the fourth day protesters had camped out in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices.

Police have said they were there to protect people’s right to protest but also need to keep the street and access to the building open.

By Thursday afternoon, social media videos show officers pushing their bikes through the encampment, toppling tents, tarps and camping chairs and sending protesters scrambling amid the chaos.

Police say seven protesters were issued citations for “failure to disperse” when they refused to let people in or out of the building. They were then released.

