One masked man took a necklace from Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez’ neck. When Lopez lunged at him, police said the other masked man shot Lopez. As they fled, the first masked man fired into the dining area, striking Honorio Velasquez, police said.
Velasquez, 28, of Bridgeville died at the scene and Lopez, 31, of Georgetown was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Police arrested the brothers Thursday during a traffic stop. They are charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and weapons offenses, police said. They are being held on more than $2 million cash bond. It’s not known whether either brother has an attorney.