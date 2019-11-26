MILLSBORO, Del. — Police in Delaware have arrested a man accused in a string of burglaries who they say had evaded authorities several times.

News outlets reports 33-year-old Thomas Mills Jr. was taken into custody at his girlfriend’s house Sunday afternoon in Millsboro. A news release from Delaware State Police says Mills had been identified as a suspect in early November in connection to four burglaries in the Harbeson and Millsboro areas.