Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe says in the release that authorities learned Mills violated a no contact order with his girlfriend. State troopers went to her home Sunday. Jaffe says Mills was found hiding inside and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mills has been charged with burglary, resisting arrest and other crimes. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.
