“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald. “You can’t make this up.”
About 35 people were affected. Some were taken to hospitals for treatment, including the store manager, but officials were not sure how many or whether any had to be admitted. Bear mace is a strong irritant to a person’s eyes and respiratory system.
A portion of the mall was evacuated after the macing Saturday. The man believed responsible got away in a cab.
The suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once he is arrested, Valdes said.