LEWES, Del. — Authorities say a police car driven by a state trooper has struck a man trying to cross a road in southern Delaware in a motorized wheelchair.

State police say the incident occurred about 5 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 1 and Dartmouth Drive in Lewes.

Officials say the trooper was driving a fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Route 1 with a green light approaching the intersection.

A 67-year-old Lewes man trying to cross Route 1 within the crosswalk failed to obey the signal and crossed in front of the Tahoe.

The trooper swerved to the left in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the man, who was thrown from the wheelchair.

Authorities say the man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.