“Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim’s vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver’s seat,” police said in a news release.
The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove and she was unable to access the brake, authorities said.
Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled.
Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.
The woman, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.
