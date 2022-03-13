Police said the incident began about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on New Castle Avenue when a female reportedly carjacked someone. Moments later a pedestrian was fatally struck by the stolen car, police said.
Police said the driver drove off and struck another pedestrian, causing minor injuries. The driver fled the scene and was involved in another collision, police said.
The suspect then carjacked another vehicle, kidnapped a person in the car and fled before ultimately crashing, police said. The driver was then apprehended.
Police have not released information on the person who was arrested or the person who died.