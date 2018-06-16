FARGO, N.D. — A convicted killer in North Dakota who walked away from a halfway house where he had been temporarily transferred for a psychiatric evaluation is back in custody.

Police say 29-year-old Sean Schroeder was apprehended Friday evening in Fargo after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man.

Schroeder pleaded guilty in the May 2017 beating death of Chad Warren on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation. He had been transferred to Centre Inc. on June 1 for a two-week furlough. He left there Wednesday.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd said Schroeder is “dangerous and violent” and should not have been released to an unsecure facility.

U.S. Attorney Chris Myers, whose office did not object to the furlough, said earlier that Schroeder “will wish” he had not left the halfway house.

