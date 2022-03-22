Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is another incident in which conflict resolution did not exist,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Investigators do not have solid leads on a suspect, but Boone said he is “cautiously optimistic” they will make an arrest based on where the shooting occurred.

Witnesses were still being interviewed and reward money is being considered, Boone said.