Conrad says the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. No other injuries were reported.

Police plan to hold another press conference Friday and provide body camera video.

Kroger said it was “deeply saddened” in a statement obtained by WHAS-TV. The store in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood will remain closed until the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD