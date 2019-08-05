The city’s police chief said Monday authorities may never know if Connor Betts intended to kill his own sister here over the weekend, but added he may have been carrying 250 bullets when he carried out his rampage.

Betts, wearing body armor and a mask, opened fire in Dayton’s entertainment district about 1 a.m. Sunday, killing 9 people before police shot and killed him.

At least two dozen other people were injured, including 14 people who suffered gunshot wounds. The other injuries involved people who trampled or hit by flying glass as they ran for safety, according to Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl.

Based on recovered shell casings, Biehl said Betts fired at least 41 rounds before police officers responded, firing a total of 58 rounds at him near the entrance of a Dayton nightclub.

Betts’s rifle had been modified with canisters that allowed it to fire in quick succession, and Biehl said police have recovered magazines that could have carried up to 250 bullets if all were at “completely full capacity.”

“It’s fundamentally problematic to have level of weapons in a civilian environment,” said Biehl, adding the gun appears to have been purchased on the Internet and then modified in such a way “as to avoid any legal prohibitions.”

Among those killed was Betts’ sister, Emily. Her male companion was injured when he was shot in the lower torso and remains hospitalized.

The thee of them had traveled to Dayton’s Oregon district together and parked a few blocks from where the shooting would begin. At some point, Connor Betts left the group. He later opened fire, carrying extra ammunition in a backpack.



Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Speaking at news conference, Biehl said authorities are still investigating a possible motive for shooting, but have no reason to suspect the crime was racially motivated. But he added investigators are baffled over whether Emily and her male companion were one of Betts’ intended targets.

“It just seems to defy believability that he would shoot his own sister, but it is also hard to believe he didn’t recognize his sister, so we just don’t know,” Biehl said.

Biehl said the male companion is cooperating with authorities but officials still don’t know the exact nature of his relationship with Emily.

“I would just say more conversation is needed,” Biehl said. “I would not say at this point that we have clarity of that relationship.”

But Biehl said he “has no information at this time to suggest” Emily or her male companion were aware he had brought the weapons with him in the truck of the vehicle.

Connor Betts was raised in Betts’s Bellbrook Ohio, outside of Dayton. His former classmates as Bellbrook High School said Connor Betts was known to have been “obsessed with guns, and he also frequently harassed female students.

Midway through Betts’s freshman year at Bellbrook High School in Ohio, the school became aware that he was toting around a “hit list,” including classmates, of people he wanted to take “revenge” on, said Samantha Thomas, 25, who attended Bellbrook at the same time as Betts.

David Partridge, 26, who also attended Bellbrook with Betts, said the list included a member of his family. Partridge said that a friend of his called the Sugarcreek Township Police Department to report the list, and that officers later pulled Betts off a bus as he was headed to school one morning.

Sugarcreek Township police did not return a phone seeking comment. On Monday, Biehl said he was aware of media reports about the suspected “hit list” but he cautioned the alleged incident occurred a decade ago.

“We are clearly exploring every possible piece of information,” Biehl said. “I am a little bit reluctant, even if there is such evidence, to interpret it 10 years later, that it is indicative of what happened yesterday.”