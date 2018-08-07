HARRINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man overdosed after agreeing to pay a woman for sex, leaving the prostitute with a 10-year-old child he had been caring for to handle the consequences.

WMDT-TV reports that emergency responders administered Narcan to 58-year-old Charles Reynolds to reverse the opioid overdose on Friday.

The Harrington police report says they found the 10-year-old child at the home with the prostitute.

Reynolds was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and patronizing a prostitute upon his release from the hospital, and later released from jail on $1,100 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WMDT-TV, http://www.wmdt.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.