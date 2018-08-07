HARRINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man was caring for a child when he agreed to pay a woman for sex and then overdosed.

Citing a Harrington police report, WMDT-TV reports that 58-year-old Charles Reynolds was found unresponsive in a home on Friday. Emergency services personnel administered the opioid overdose-reversal drug Narcan, and he was hospitalized for treatment.

Further investigation found that Reynolds was caring for a 10-year-old child at the home when he overdosed. A woman who police say he had agreed to pay for sex was also at the home.

Reynolds was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and patronizing a prostitute upon his release from the hospital.

He was later released on $1,100 bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

