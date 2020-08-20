Although Mayor Bill Peduto (D) has since denounced the police tactics deployed in Cartier’s arrest, expressing “serious concerns” at a Sunday news conference, he tweeted the day before about the limitations of protester’s constitutional rights saying that “the right to assemble is a guaranteed right, but the right to shut down public streets is a privilege.”

The tweet immediately sparked outrage and galvanized protesters to swarm his Point Breeze home for the past two nights, making Peduto the latest in a growing list of mayors and other public figures to see demonstrators gather at their residences during this summer of unrest — bringing the movement essentially to their front doors.

“Black Lives Matter is a movement for black liberation, and when a White man goes on Twitter and says that we have a privilege to protest … it creates a dangerous tone for other racist people who don’t support our protests because they don’t believe we have a right,” said Lorenzo Rulli, 24, a prominent Pittsburgh organizer.

In city after city, demonstrators calling for racial justice and reforming policing have headed into residential streets to make their points, prompting some pushback from elected officials, including Peduto.

In June, demonstrators outside the Washington, D.C., home of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), danced to music and chanted in front of a line of police officers. Last month, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s home was vandalized with paint and spray-painted messages that included “Defund OPD!”, a reference to the city’s police department.

Demonstrators in Seattle marched to the home of Police Chief Carmen Best, who denounced what she called “aggressive protesters” taking “direct actions against elected officials.” Demonstrators, meanwhile, said they were met with armed neighbors blocking their way.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has defended the use of police to block protesters from her home, saying she had received threats and needed to protect her loved ones and neighbors. The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that police had effectively banned protesters from Lightfoot’s block, with some neighbors criticizing the heavy police presence in the area.

“I have an obligation to keep my home, my wife, my 12-year-old and my neighbors safe,” said Lightfoot, who took office last year, at a news briefing Thursday. “The deployments that are there are there when they are necessary. … I have a right to make sure that my home is secure.”

Lightfoot declined to elaborate on the nature of the threats.

Demonstrators had also repeatedly protested outside the home of her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel. When asked about that on Thursday, Lightfoot said that the current moment was different and that “comparing this to some other time doesn’t make any sense.”

Protests have also brought their ire to the homes of some federal officials. Last month, amid outrage over the Trump administration’s response to the unrest in Portland, Ore., demonstrators gathered on a quiet street in Alexandria, Va., outside the home of Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary. One of Wolf’s neighbors brought out snacks and water for the demonstrators.

Peduto responded to Tuesday’s protests expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “I have long defended First Amendment rights to peaceably protest.” But he said, “what I cannot defend is any neighborhood in our city — and their residents and families — being disturbed through the night and morning, and a peaceful protest devolving into unacceptable conduct in which residents are being harassed and threatened.”

Rulli, who organized the demonstrations at Peduto’s doorstep, said he woke up Wednesday morning to police officers ordering his dispersal from the mayor’s home.

On Wednesday evening, Peduto met with protesters on his porch. “We have disagreements on issues. Well, then let’s speak. We need to work together to try and find a way to do it so that it can actually bring other people involved,” Peduto said.

But the conversations dead-ended within the hour and Peduto retreated inside as chants for his removal from office echoed through the crowd.

“Despite receiving the audience they asked for, the protesters continue to loudly demonstrate outside his Point Breeze home,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the protest was declared an “unlawful assembly” and Pittsburgh police ordered the protesters to disperse or face possible arrest. Rulli said that tear gas was deployed and officers shot into the crowd with bean bags and other “less-lethal” munitions.

“Last night they shot at us and they arrested one of our marshals who protects black people,” said Rulli. “I am going to his house [today.] And if he decides to arrest me — I don’t expect anything less than a negative police encounter.”

But Jasiri X, an activist, and co-founder of 1Hood, a coalition of artists and activists, said that the demonstrations are not just about the police tactics used in the arrest of Cartier, the clashes outside the mayor’s home, or about the mayor’s tweets. The protesters, he said, want to call attention to what Black people in Pittsburgh have long felt about the city’s inability to act on their behalf.

“This is why people were at his house — because from June ‘til now, Mayor Peduto has not engaged. This is somebody who says he’s a progressive, who says he supports Black Lives Matter but he has not engaged any of the folks that are leading the protests at all.”

Organizers say they will continue to demonstrate outside Peduto’s house and are now increasingly calling for his removal from office.