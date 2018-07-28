BOULDER, Colo. — A man spat on an officer in Colorado and struck him with his car after he was ticketed for leaving two dogs in a hot car while inside a restaurant, police said.

Clint Martinez II, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony assault on an officer and misdemeanor counts of assault, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, The Daily Camera in Boulder reported Friday.

Officers responded to a report on July 21 and found the dogs panting inside a car without water, police officials said.

Martinez came outside from the restaurant after the officers phoned him. They talked to him about proper care for dogs and gave him a warning on the condition that he take the dogs home, officials said.

Instead, Martinez told an officer he had to pay his check inside and then disappeared for more than half an hour. Police officials said he left the building through a different exit and was found carrying an ice cream cone.

The officers decided to write Martinez a ticket for improper care of animals. After he was given the ticket, he spat on an officer, police said.

Body camera video appears to show that the officer opened the car door to pull Martinez out, but Martinez put the car in reverse and struck the officer as he sped off.

He also nearly struck a passing bicyclist, authorities said.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from a hospital.

It was not immediately clear Saturday if Martinez had an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.