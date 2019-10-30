Arriving officers found a 29-year-old man in a second-floor bedroom and took him into custody. His 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door, while a 17-year-old brother was found shot in a second-floor bedroom and a 6-year-old brother was found shot in the kitchen.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD