HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Authorities say curiosity about gunfire coming from a hotel parking lot in Alabama left a guest wounded when he went to check on the noise.

Police in Homewood say a 36-year-old man from South Carolina was hit by a stray bullet when the hotel guest heard the gunfire early Sunday in the parking lot and went to his third-floor window to look out.

News media reports say the man was taken to a hospital, but the wound wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police say there apparently was a fight in the parking lot of a La Quinta hotel, and that bullets from the confrontation hit multiple parked vehicles.

Police questioned three people, but released them all.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.