Witnesses said the customer followed and stabbed Stanley before leaving, according to police.

Stanley, 32, of Sandusky, was able to walk back inside the restaurant, where he collapsed and later died at the scene, police said.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was called to help process the crime scene as the investigation continued. Police were continuing their search for the customer.

Puckett’s Corral LLC, a Golden Corral Franchise, issued a statement Monday saying it is “deeply saddened” by the employee’s death and is cooperating fully with the police investigation. The restaurant is closed temporarily, while employees are provided with grief counseling and support, according to the statement.

