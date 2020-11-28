Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50.
News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.
“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”
