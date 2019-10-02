He says a report is being turned over to Calhoun County prosecutors so grand jurors can review the case.

The boy and his twin sister were found in a vehicle parked outside a car dealership last Friday. The girl was fine, but the boy died.

Authorities say the twins’ father works at the business and mistakenly left them in the vehicle. The chief says it wasn’t the man’s normal routine to take the babies to day care.

