Protests in recent nights have been relatively peaceful. But at a rally Saturday night, protesters and some elected officials reported officers fired pepper balls at close range, hitting people.
Singletary, who abruptly announced his retirement Tuesday along with three other leaders of the force, said Rochester Police Department officers have to protect themselves when protesters become aggressive.
“If incendiary devices are thrown, rocks and bottles are thrown, there has been a response from the RPD,” he said.
Protests started after police body camera video of officers handcuffing and putting a “spit hood” on Prude while he was naked on the ground and then restraining him was released last week by his relatives.
Mayor Lovely Warren told council members she hopes to get an interim chief in place to serve through next June before Singletary retires at the end of the month.
She said a national search for a permanent replacement did not make sense right now.
“I don’t think that we would get a person that would come at this point in time,” she said.
