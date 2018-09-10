DOVER, Del. — Police say a car was rear-ended on a Delaware highway, causing a chain reaction that left one person dead.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Delaware State Police say 44-year-old Catina Isaacs died in the Dover crash. Police say traffic on the highway was backed up for nearly half a mile (.8 kilometers) Friday afternoon and someone crashed into the back of the car Isaacs was driving.

Police say the force then shoved Isaacs’ car into a UPS truck, which then hit another car that hit another car. The last few cars came to controlled stops. The UPS truck ran into a ditch. Isaacs’ car and the one that crashed into her came to controlled stops, and neither driver was a seating belt. Police say impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.