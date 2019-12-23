Witnesses told police that Rhinehardt had started an argument with friends before grabbing a gun and firing multiple shots into the floor and wall. Friends intervened and threw the gun out of the house.

Police said that Rhinehardt then ran outside, grabbed an ax and swung it at two friends.

Police said he was eventually arrested and sent to jail in lieu of $80,000 secured bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

