REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware police say a man fleeing the scene of a wreck crashed into six other cars, injuring several people.

News outlets report five people, including the driver and a teen, were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A Rehoboth Beach Police Department release says a 45-year-old man driving a pickup truck Saturday crashed a vehicle while backing out of a parking space. His name hasn’t been released.

The release says the man then fled the scene in the heavily damaged truck. It says he crashed into four parked vehicles before hitting a bike rack and two other vehicles. The pickup truck then struck a pole and came to a stop. It says alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

