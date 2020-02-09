Police said the allegedly impaired driver, a 31-year-old Newark man, was also taken to the hospital. The man, driving a 2015 Audi A3, failed to slow down as he approached a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by the 75-year-old victim in the right southbound lane of Coastal Highway, police said.

AD

The Audi hit the Toyota from behind, knocking it off the road. The Toyota overturned in a grassy area, and the driver was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Audi also went off the road, driving though a chain link fence before coming to a stop.

Police did not identify either driver.