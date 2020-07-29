Police said Campbell then threatened the man and lunged towards him with a knife. The victim wrestled the knife away from Campbell and held him down until officers arrived, police said.
The man was not harmed during the incident, and the knife was recovered at the scene, police said.
Campbell was arrested for aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. He has been booked into a correctional Institution on bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.