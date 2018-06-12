BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Police in Delaware say a 21-year-old man struck his teen brother with a car during a family dispute.

The News Journal cites a release from Delaware State Police that says Jaquan A. James’ 18-year-old brother and their mother got into an argument Monday, during which the mother retrieved a bat and machete, thinking the teen had a gun. Police say the teen began to walk away from the home when James backed out of the driveway, hitting his brother.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

James was charged with felony assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was released on a $40,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.